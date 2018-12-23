Ford is listed as the backup to LeSean McCoy in advance of Sunday's matchup against New England.

Ford made his season debut in Week 15, collecting 14 carries on 41 offensive snaps in a week where much of the backfield was sidelined due to injury. While McCoy is back in the mix and listed as the starter, Ford is the only other healthy true running back on the active roster, as Chris Ivory (shoulder) is inactive and Marcus Murphy (elbow) was placed on IR this week.