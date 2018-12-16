Ford rushed 14 times for 46 yards and added a seven-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions.

With Buffalo already missing its top two running backs, Ford took over as the last man standing after Marcus Murphy suffered a dislocated elbow. If neither Murphy, LeSean McCoy (hamstring) or Chris Ivory (shoulder) return in Week 16, Ford would get the start at running back in New England.

