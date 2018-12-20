Bills' Keith Ford: Slated for role reduction
Ford is expected to handle a reduced role Sunday against the Patriots after fellow running backs LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) turned in full practices Thursday.
Both McCoy and Ivory were sidelined for the Week 15 win over the Lions, resulting in Ford slotting in as the main backup to Marcus Murphy. When Murphy (elbow) exited early with an injury of his own, Ford was pressed into an extended role in his NFL debut, logging 14 carries for 46 yards and hauling in his lone target for seven yards. Murphy is now out of the picture after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week, but Ford will sink to third on the depth chart with McCoy and Ivory on track to play Sunday in New England. Unless the Bills opt to deliberate limit the veterans' workloads over the final two games, it's hard to envision Ford getting double-digit touches again in 2018.
