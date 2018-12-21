Coach Sean McDermott said Friday the team will decide in the upcoming day about playing time for LeSean McCoy (hamstring), Chris Ivory (shoulder) and Ford for Sunday's game in New England, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It looks like the two veterans have overcome their injuries and will play against the division rival, but the coaching staff has been saying all along they'd like to keep giving Ford some looks, so expect him to see at least a handful of carries against the Patriots. That said, unless the Bills sit McCoy completely, it's hard to rely on an unknown rookie -- in a key fantasy week -- that might be third in the pecking order, going against a heavily favored Patriots squad.