Towbridge was awarded to Buffalo off waivers Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Towbridge was let go by the Titans earlier this week, but he has familiarity with the Bills after being an undrafted free agent on the team in 2017, though he spent much of that season on the injured reserve list. Towbridge also spent time in the now-defunct AAF, while his next aim will be to turn some heads while competing as a longshot in a banged-up Buffalo tight-end corps.