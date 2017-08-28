Bills' Keith Wenning: Signs with Buffalo
Wenning signed a contract with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
The Bills are in desperate need of help at QB with both Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates under concussion protocol. Wenning, a 2014 sixth-round pick by the Ravens, will help fill the void.
