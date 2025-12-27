The Bills signed Latu off their practice squad Saturday.

The Washington product joining the Bills' active roster likely suggests one or both of Dalton Kincaid (knee, questionable) and Dawson Knox (knee, questionable) will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. Latu has appeared in three games this season, catching his only target for four yards. He's expected to play a depth role in Buffalo's tight end corps in the Week 17 contest.