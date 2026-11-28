Latu played 18 snaps (seven on offense, 11 on special teams) but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during Thursday's 13-10 win over Kansas City.

Latu operated in an elevated role in Week 11 against the Dolphins in the absence of Dalton Kincaid (thumb), with the latter logging a 30-yard catch on four targets. Kincaid was cleared to return for Thursday's contest, so Latu reverted to a depth role at tight and didn't see a target from Josh Allen in a game during which both offenses struggled in the rain and wind. Latu is unlikely to factor in the Bills' offensive game plan unless Kincaid or Dawson Knox were to miss time.