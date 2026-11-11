Latu caught his lone target for a 25-yard touchdown Monday in a 23-6 win against the Vikings.

Latu gave the Bills the lead late in the first half when he got open in the back of the end zone and caught a pass from Josh Allen. It was not only his first catch of the campaign but also his first NFL touchdown. Latu has worked primarily on special teams this season, and despite his score Monday, he isn't likely to suddenly be a big part of the passing game given the fact that Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes all remain ahead of him on the tight-end depth chart.