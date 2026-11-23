Latu recorded a 30-yard reception on four targets in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

With Dalton Kincaid (thumb) inactive, Latu moved a rung up on the ladder at tight end and ended up seeing his most extensive playing time on offense of the season, logging 28 of 78 snaps (36 percent). He parlayed the elevated snaps into a season-high target count, but Latu's lone reception actually came on special teams, when Tommy Doman faked a punt and connected with the 24-year-old deep down the field for a fourth-down conversion. Latu will likely see his opportunities take a hit if Kincaid makes it back for a Thursday matchup with the Chiefs in Week 12.