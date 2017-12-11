Benjamin acknowledged that he aggravated his knee injury during Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin played for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus in a Week 11 loss to the Chargers. He made it through most of the snowy game without incident while accounting for eight of his team's 15 targets, but he clearly had some trouble in the fourth quarter when he limped off the field on two separate occasions. Although he didn't appear to play in the overtime period, Benjamin was optimistic after the game, seemingly viewing this as a minor setback. An absence for Week 15 against Miami would free up additional snaps and targets for Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes.