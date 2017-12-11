Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Acknowledges knee setback
Benjamin acknowledged that he aggravated his knee injury during Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin played for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus in a Week 11 loss to the Chargers. He made it through most of the snowy game without incident while accounting for eight of his team's 15 targets, but he clearly had some trouble in the fourth quarter when he limped off the field on two separate occasions. Although he didn't appear to play in the overtime period, Benjamin was optimistic after the game, seemingly viewing this as a minor setback. An absence for Week 15 against Miami would free up additional snaps and targets for Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits game with knee issue•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Active in Week 14•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Cleared to return•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Returns to full practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Nearing return to practice•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...