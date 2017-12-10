Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Active in Week 14
Benjamin (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Bad weather and a rookie quarterback and a lack of experience with his new team will all keep a damper on Benjamin's expectations after missing the last two weeks, though at least he'll be out there and likely starting against one of the league's worst defenses.
