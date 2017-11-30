Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Another missed practice
Benjamin (knee) is not practicing again Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Benjamin was spotted doing some work off to the side, and while that's a good sign he's getting healthier, the receiver himself said he doesn't expect to play Sunday against the Patriots.
