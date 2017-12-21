Benjamin (knee) is taking part in positional drills as the Bills begin practice Thursday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin has been gutting it out with a meniscus injury in his right knee that will almost certainly require surgery after the season. But the Bills will be in the wild-card chase even if they lose this week, so odds seem pretty good he'll be on the field in some capacity the last two weeks of the season, assuming the pain doesn't hinder him too much. Just know that he's far from the healthy Kelvin Benjamin that was catching passes from Cam Newton in 2016, and he might need to get spelled for stretches even if the games are close in Week 16 and Week 17. Expect a questionable designation Friday in advance of Sunday's 1pm ET start.