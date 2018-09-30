Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Back in Sunday's game
Benjamin (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Packers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Benjamin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, but was later able to return. He checks back into the contest with with one catch on six targets for 34 yards.
