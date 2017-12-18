Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Catches two passes
Benjamin (knee) nabbed both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami.
Slowed by a knee injury, Benjamin has not been the alpha receiver the Bills had hoped for following a mid-season trade with Carolina. The big-bodied target remains hobbled and has just nine catches for 120 yards in four games with the Bills. The Bills offense leans heavily on the run and interior pass game, so don't expect things to get much better for the 2014 first-round pick. Next up comes a New England defense that gave Buffalo fits in Week 13 when Benjamin was out of the lineup.
