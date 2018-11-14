Benjamin was unable to haul in any of his three targets during Sunday's 41-10 win over the Jets.

The Bills had their biggest offensive showing of the season on Sunday, but their top target was not a part of it as LeSean McCoy and Zay Jones stole the show. Benjamin has topped 50 yards just once this season and has only one score despite a skillset that seems made for the red zone. The quarterback carousel that has no doubt impacted all of Buffalo's receivers may continue following the bye with rookie Josh Allen (elbow) potentially returning. It'll be a tough time to make the adjustment against a Jaguars defense surrendering a league-best 201 passing yards per game.