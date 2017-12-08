Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Cleared to return
Benjamin (knee) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts.
As expected, Benjamin has been cleared to return from a two-game absence caused by a torn meniscus. With Jordan Matthews (knee) on injured reserve, Benjamin, Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson are locked in as Buffalo's top three wideouts for a favorable matchup against an injury-ravaged Colts secondary.
