Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Confirmed to have torn meniscus
Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Benjamin (knee) has a torn meniscus, saying that he misunderstood a question from the media, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
It initially seemed McDermott was denying Benjamin has a torn meniscus, but it turns out that the coach actually meant to confirm the nature of the injury. McDermott nonetheless considers the wideout to be day-to-day as the Bills gear up for a Week 13 home game against the Patriots. McDermott has been awfully liberal with the "day-to-day" designation this season -- Charles Clay comes to mind -- but Benjamin does at least have some shot to avoid any further missed time. The wideout could put himself on track for Week 13 with an appearance at Wednesday's practice, after sitting out Sunday's 16-10 win over the Chiefs.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Officially out for Sunday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as questionable after not practicing all week•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as missing another practice•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Day-to-day with knee injury•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.