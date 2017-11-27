Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Confirmed to have torn meniscus

Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Benjamin (knee) has a torn meniscus, saying that he misunderstood a question from the media, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It initially seemed McDermott was denying Benjamin has a torn meniscus, but it turns out that the coach actually meant to confirm the nature of the injury. McDermott nonetheless considers the wideout to be day-to-day as the Bills gear up for a Week 13 home game against the Patriots. McDermott has been awfully liberal with the "day-to-day" designation this season -- Charles Clay comes to mind -- but Benjamin does at least have some shot to avoid any further missed time. The wideout could put himself on track for Week 13 with an appearance at Wednesday's practice, after sitting out Sunday's 16-10 win over the Chiefs.