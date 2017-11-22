Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Day-to-day with knee injury
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Benjamin (knee) is day-to-day and won't practice Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. "We'll see," McDermott said, when asked if Benjamin would play Sunday against the Chiefs, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.
Benjamin was cleared of any ligament damage to his right knee after he was forced out in the first quarter of the 54-24 loss to the Chargers in Week 11, but the wideout still looks like he could be at risk of missing time. He'll likely need to put in at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to earn a questionable designation heading into Sunday's matchup, but even in that scenario, he wouldn't make for a safe fantasy option. If Benjamin does play, however, it should help his case that veteran Tyrod Taylor has been named the Week 12 starter after rookie Nathan Peterman struggled mightily (6-for-14, 66 yards and five interceptions) before being benched after halftime last week.
