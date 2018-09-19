Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Benjamin is recovering from a hip injury and will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Though it wasn't announced immediately in the aftermath of the Bills' 31-20 loss to the Chargers over the weekend that Benjamin was hurting, it appears the wideout may have been playing through the injury during the contest. Benjamin still managed to find the end zone in Week 2, but with only three catches for 29 yards on his season ledger through two games, the 27-year-old's standing as top receiver on the Bills' depth chart hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes. Even if Benjamin is able to shake off the hip issue in time to suit up Week 3 against the Vikings, he'll make for a weak lineup option while doing battle with a formidable secondary.