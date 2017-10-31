Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Dealt to Bills

The Panthers traded Benjamin to the Bills on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Benjamin isn't exactly a model of fitness, but head coach Sean McDermott's previous employer was the Panthers, so he has a sense of the wideout. Benjamin and fellow receiver Jordan Matthews will act as the top options in the Bills' passing attack outside of running back LeSean McCoy, which could result in an increase in his 6.4 targets per game this season.