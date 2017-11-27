Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed day-to-day
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Benjamin, who missed Sunday's game with a knee injury suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, is day-to-day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McDermott also said reports suggesting Benjamin is dealing with a torn meniscus are inaccurate. The coach has been pretty open about the nature of injuries to his players all season, but he's also gotten into a habit -- perhaps designed -- of calling most of his injured players day-to-day when some have almost no chance of playing that week. In other words, more clarity on Benjamin's situation heading into the Week 13 matchup with the Patriots won't be known until the team resumes practicing Wednesday.
