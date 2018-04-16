Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed healthy
Benjamin (knee) was a full participant Monday as the Bills began their offseason workout program, Chris Brown of the team's official website reports. "Kelvin came in and it looks like he's ready to go," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. "Like the rest of our offensive players he was here today and getting used to a new scheme and a new system."
Benjamin tore his meniscus in his second game with the Bills and missed the following two weeks, but he returned for the final four regular-season contests and a playoff loss, catching 13 of 22 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown over the five-week stretch. He seems to have made a quick recovery from January surgery, allowing for full participation as Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll implements a new scheme. Benjamin profiles as the likely top option in an undermanned receiving corps, though it's unclear if he'll be catching passes from A.J. McCarron, Nathan Peterman or a rookie when Week 1 rolls around.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Healthy offseason lies ahead•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Offseason knee procedure on tap•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Single-digit receiving yards in playoff loss•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Good to go this week•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Set to play Week 17•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...