Benjamin (knee) was a full participant Monday as the Bills began their offseason workout program, Chris Brown of the team's official website reports. "Kelvin came in and it looks like he's ready to go," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. "Like the rest of our offensive players he was here today and getting used to a new scheme and a new system."

Benjamin tore his meniscus in his second game with the Bills and missed the following two weeks, but he returned for the final four regular-season contests and a playoff loss, catching 13 of 22 targets for 164 yards and a touchdown over the five-week stretch. He seems to have made a quick recovery from January surgery, allowing for full participation as Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll implements a new scheme. Benjamin profiles as the likely top option in an undermanned receiving corps, though it's unclear if he'll be catching passes from A.J. McCarron, Nathan Peterman or a rookie when Week 1 rolls around.