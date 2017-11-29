Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Doesn't expect to face Pats

Benjamin (knee) doesn't expect to play in Sunday's game against the Patriots but does believe he'll return by the end of the season, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

Recovering from a torn meniscus, Benjamin has already missed one game and was limited to rehab work Wednesday while his teammates began practice for the week. Head coach Sean McDermott has been referring to the 6-foot-5 wideout as day-to-day, but it seems apparent that "week-to-week" would be the more accurate description. Week 14 against Indianapolis is a more realistic target than this Sunday, and Benjamin may have his workload scaled back once he's ready to play again.