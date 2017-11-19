Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits game with knee injury

Benjamin has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Chargers with a right knee injury.

Benjamin was carted off to the locker room after suffering his injury early in Sunday's contest. With fellow wideout Jordan Matthews (knee) inactive, the Bills' Week 11 depth at the position is being taxed, with Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Brandon Tate and Deonte Thompson representing the team's remaining healthy WR options.