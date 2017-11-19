Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Exits game with knee injury
Benjamin has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Chargers with a right knee injury.
Benjamin was carted off to the locker room after suffering his injury early in Sunday's contest. With fellow wideout Jordan Matthews (knee) inactive, the Bills' Week 11 depth at the position is being taxed, with Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Brandon Tate and Deonte Thompson representing the team's remaining healthy WR options.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...