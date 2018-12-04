Benjamin caught two of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's loss to Miami.

Has someone looked under the helmet to make sure this is the same player that caught 18 touchdowns over two and a half seasons with the Panthers. Benjamin hasn't seen the end zone for the Bills since Week 2, and has bettered 50 receiving yards just once all season. Zay Jones has easily passed by him as an offensive contributor, and others have been much more involved as well. Benjamin needs to end up in a different city this offseason to even be in the discussion again.