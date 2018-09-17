Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Finds end zone in Week 2
Benjamin caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, including a three-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
The score is the Bills' only one through two games in the air. While it's nice that quarterback Josh Allen should look his way as a primary option in the red zone, this is an offense that could struggle all season with a rookie quarterback and a weak offensive line. At least Benjamin appears healthy, and the Bills did finally start to get some mojo going with Allen in the second half.
