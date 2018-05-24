Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Full participant in OTAs
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Benjamin has been "practicing fully" and is "off to a good start" during OTAs, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Though he suited up for 14 games between the Panthers and Bills in 2017, Benjamin battled knee issues for a large portion of the campaign, limiting him to 48 receptions for 692 yards and three scores. Shortly after the Bills were eliminated in the wild-card round, Benjamin underwent surgery to repair his meniscus, a procedure that required only a couple months for the wideout to make a full recovery. It's an encouraging sign that Benjamin is facing no limitations this early in the offseason program, but the Bills could still opt to manage his reps carefully once training camp rolls around in order to keep the 27-year-old at full strength entering his first full season in Buffalo. Assuming the knee issues are a thing of the past, Benjamin could have some bounce-back appeal as the clear No. 1 target in a Buffalo passing game.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Good news on health front•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Deemed healthy•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Healthy offseason lies ahead•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Offseason knee procedure on tap•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Single-digit receiving yards in playoff loss•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Good to go this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...