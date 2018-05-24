Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Benjamin has been "practicing fully" and is "off to a good start" during OTAs, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Though he suited up for 14 games between the Panthers and Bills in 2017, Benjamin battled knee issues for a large portion of the campaign, limiting him to 48 receptions for 692 yards and three scores. Shortly after the Bills were eliminated in the wild-card round, Benjamin underwent surgery to repair his meniscus, a procedure that required only a couple months for the wideout to make a full recovery. It's an encouraging sign that Benjamin is facing no limitations this early in the offseason program, but the Bills could still opt to manage his reps carefully once training camp rolls around in order to keep the 27-year-old at full strength entering his first full season in Buffalo. Assuming the knee issues are a thing of the past, Benjamin could have some bounce-back appeal as the clear No. 1 target in a Buffalo passing game.