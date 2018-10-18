With Josh Allen (elbow) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Benjamin will earn targets from new starting quarterback Derek Anderson in Week 7.

There's been little positive to take away from Benjamin's fantasy production to date, but the installation of the newly signed Anderson as starter might spark the wideout to some extent. Benjamin and Anderson have an existing rapport after spending parts of four seasons together in Carolina, where the veteran signal-caller served as mostly a backup to Cam Newton and as a occasional fill-in starter. Though Anderson owns a modest career track record and isn't yet fully versed with the Buffalo playbook, Benjamin will at least have an experienced and familiar quarterback throwing to him for a couple games or more. That might not be enough for Benjamin to break out of what's been a major slump ever since he was acquired by the Bills last season, but if ever there were a time to scoop him off the waiver wire in a low-risk move, this would probably be it.