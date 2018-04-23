The news continues to be all positive on Benjamin after the receiver had issues with his knee for much of the 2017 season, Dominic LoVallo of the Bills' official site reports. "I definitely want to come in and make this one of my best OTA's, you know, since I've been in the league," said Benjamin. "It's the right weight in the right places. I just leaned up around the waist, the abs are back out, stronger in my legs, you know and I'm stronger in my knees."

Benjamin has been given a clean bill of health following offseason surgery and also plans to play this season a bit leaner. He'll enter the season as the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiver, though he'll have clouds hanging over his fantasy value, given that this team operates more as a run-based offense, and currently doesn't even know which quarterback will be throwing most of its passes in 2018.