Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Good to go this week
Benjamin (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars.
Benjamin was limited at practice this week, but he'll give it a go Sunday, as expected. With top RB LeSean McCoy dealing with an ankle issue that could impact his effectiveness, if not his availability, this weekend, the wideout's profile in the offense could expand in the Bills' first postseason appearance since Jan. 8, 2000. The Jaguars defense versus the Bills passing attack is a less-than-ideal matchup on the road, however, relegating the 6-foot-5 Benjamin to a speculative wild-card weekend fantasy option.
