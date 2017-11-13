Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Handles full workload

Benjamin played 41 of a possible 48 snaps in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints, catching three of six targets for 42 yards.

Making his first appearance with his new team, Benjamin led the Bills in targets and receiving yards and tied for the team lead in receptions, leaving no doubt that he's the new No. 1 receiver in Buffalo. The role should be more lucrative when the team actually puts up a fight, though a Week 11 road matchup against the Chargers could lead to shadow coverage from standout cornerback Casey Hayward, who has done strong work containing No. 1 receivers the past two seasons. Jacksonville's Marqise Lee did catch six passes for 55 yards and a score in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, but he managed just five yards per target and wasn't defended by Heyward on the touchdown.