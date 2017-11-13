Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Handles full workload
Benjamin played 41 of a possible 48 snaps in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints, catching three of six targets for 42 yards.
Making his first appearance with his new team, Benjamin led the Bills in targets and receiving yards and tied for the team lead in receptions, leaving no doubt that he's the new No. 1 receiver in Buffalo. The role should be more lucrative when the team actually puts up a fight, though a Week 11 road matchup against the Chargers could lead to shadow coverage from standout cornerback Casey Hayward, who has done strong work containing No. 1 receivers the past two seasons. Jacksonville's Marqise Lee did catch six passes for 55 yards and a score in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers, but he managed just five yards per target and wasn't defended by Heyward on the touchdown.
More News
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Struggles in team debut•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: In line to start Sunday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Should make team debut Week 10•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Out for Thursday•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Thursday status not yet determined•
-
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Joins new team Wednesday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...