Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Heads into Week 16 listed as questionable
Benjamin (knee) will be limited at practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The report adds that coach Sean McDermott indicated Benjamin had a good day at practice Thursday, so barring any setbacks, we'd expect the wideout to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. That said, in such a scenario Benjamin figures to tough things out at less than 100 percent and will operate in the context of the Bills' less-than-dynamic passing attack.
