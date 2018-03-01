Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Healthy offseason lies ahead
Head coach Sean McDermott said he expects Benjamin (knee) to be ready for the Bills' offseason conditioning program in April, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Benjamin is coming off surgery on his meniscus and appears to be almost through the 4-to-6 week recovery period. In 14 games (eight with Carolina and six with Buffalo) in 2017, Benjamin posted 48 catches on 78 targets for 692 yards and three TDs, but he was clearly hobbled by the knee down the stretch. With better health and a full offseason with his new team, all to go with a new offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll who should open things up a bit more, Benjamin could be a good bounce-back guy for 2018. After all, he's still a relatively young 27 and his size and strength combo can be unstoppable when put in the right situation. The one concern we continue to have is Benjamin has had trouble gaining any sort of separation in recent seasons, a troublesome issue if he still can't do so on a fully repaired knee.
