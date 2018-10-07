Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Held to one catch
Benjamin caught one of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Titans.
With shaky pass protection and an inaccurate rookie under center in Josh Allen, Buffalo's downfield passing game is practically nonexistent at the moment. The 6-foot-5 Benjamin will be nothing more than a touchdown-dependent flex option against Houston in Week 6.
