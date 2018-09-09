Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Held to one catch
Benjamin caught one of seven targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens.
This offense looks like it's going to be tough on Buffalo's receivers. Nathan Peterman has been a turnover machine since coming into the league, rookie Josh Allen has a ton of talent, but still needs polish and neither look great behind this offensive line. That's bad news for downfield threats like Benjamin. Somewhere in the parking lot in Orchard Park, a fan is sitting on a burning table telling himself "This is fine."
