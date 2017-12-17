Benjamin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is hopeful to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Benjamin was unable to advance beyond limited participation this week after aggravating his right knee injury in the Week 14 win over the Colts, the Bills have maintained optimism that the wideout would be able to take the field Sunday. It appears things are still trending in that direction as the 1 p.m. EST kickoff approaches, but the Bills will evaluate Benjamin during pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his status. If he suits up Sunday, Benjamin should benefit from starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) being available following a one-game absence, but it's worth noting that the pair has yet to see consistent snaps together since Benjamin's Oct. 31 acquisition.