Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Hopeful to play Sunday vs. Dolphins
Benjamin (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is hopeful to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though Benjamin was unable to advance beyond limited participation this week after aggravating his right knee injury in the Week 14 win over the Colts, the Bills have maintained optimism that the wideout would be able to take the field Sunday. It appears things are still trending in that direction as the 1 p.m. EST kickoff approaches, but the Bills will evaluate Benjamin during pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on his status. If he suits up Sunday, Benjamin should benefit from starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) being available following a one-game absence, but it's worth noting that the pair has yet to see consistent snaps together since Benjamin's Oct. 31 acquisition.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.