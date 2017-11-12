Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: In line to start Sunday
Benjamin is in line to start in his debut with the Bills on Sunday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Bills elected to shelve Benjamin in Week 9, given that he was acquired from the Panthers just a couple of days before the team's loss to the Jets on Nov. 2. With added prep time afforded by that short week, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is poised to make his debut in a Buffalo uniform Sunday. While it remains to be seen how quickly he can develop an in-game rapport with QB Tyrod Taylor, in his starting role Benjamin undeniably bolsters the Bills' receiving corps, notably adding a big-bodied option to the team's red zone offense.
