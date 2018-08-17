Benjamin (knee) is in uniform for Friday night's preseason game against the Browns, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The wideout appeared to be dealing with some knee soreness earlier in the week, but his presence on the field Friday suggests that the issue was minor.

