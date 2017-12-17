Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: In uniform Sunday
Benjamin (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Benjamin is out there if you need him this week, but it's unclear how close to 100 percent he'll be after tweaking his knee in last Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. While the Bills' passing game has been nothing to write about this season, working in the 6-foot-5 wideout's favor is that the weather conditions for Sunday's home game won't be nearly as taxing as the wintry mix that turned Week 14's contest into a run-driven affair. Additionally, the return of quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) doesn't hurt, but it's worth noting that the last time Benjamin caught more than three passes was back on Oct. 12, when he played for the Panthers.
