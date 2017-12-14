Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Increases activity Thursday
Benjamin (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Though Benjamin was also limited Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the wideout "did a little bit more" Thursday, implying some progress was made. According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, Benjamin appeared to be limping on the knee while taking part in a drill in the portion available to the media, so it's clear the partially torn meniscus in his right knee is still bothering him to some extent. The Bills seem optimistic that Benjamin will be available Sunday against the Dolphins, but his poor health and the team's run-heavy attack hardly make him a must-start fantasy option.
