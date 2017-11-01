Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Joins new team Wednesday

Benjamin, who was traded to the Bills on Tuesday, joined the team in New Jersey in advance of Thursday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The team hasn't committed to using Benjamin with such a short turnaround for their matchup with a divisional rival, but it would be surprising if Benjamin didn't suit up at all. The most likely scenario appears to Benjamin playing and seeing action in a limited play set, which would likely include goal-line packages, where the Bills can take advantage of his size. Benjamin's acquisition should be a long-term boon for the receiver-needy Bills, though for this particular week, the circumstances will likely limit his utility in DFS contests and season-long settings.