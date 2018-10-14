Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Leads team in receiving versus Texans
Benjamin caught two of six targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.
Benjamin led the team in receiving yardage on the day and actually posted a season high in that department, thanks in large part to a 39-yard gain in the third quarter. The fact that such a modest output ranks as his best showing of the season says a lot about the state of Benjamin's fantasy value, which could take a further hit if Josh Allen (elbow) is forced to miss time after suffering an injury. He'll next face off against the Colts on Sunday.
