Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Benjamin was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue.
Given that the Bills staged their first practice of the week and Benjamin was able to work in some capacity, his knee issue is likely a minor one. Still, it's just another mark against the once-useful fantasy wideout, who can add it to a laundry list of shortcomings that includes his inability to gain separation from corners, playing in the NFL's worst offense, shaky quarterback play, etc.
