Benjamin was limited during Wednesday's practice session due to a knee issue, the Bills' official site reports.

We have to assume this is minor given this is the team's first practice of the week and Benjamin was still able to work in some capacity. Still, it's just another issue for the once studly fantasy wideout, so add it to the list to go with lack of separation from corners, playing in the NFL's worst offense, shaky quarterback play, etc.

More News
Our Latest Stories