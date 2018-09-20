Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as full participant
Benjamin (hip) logged a full practice Thursday.
Per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Benjamin called himself a "full go" for Week 3 earlier Thursday, and the wideout's participation level in practice seemingly aligns with that. His health doesn't appear to be much of a concern heading into Sunday's game against the Vikings, but the matchup against a tough defense in addition to the shaky state of the Bills' passing game puts a damper on Benjamin's fantasy prospects.
