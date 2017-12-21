Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as limited Thursday
The Bills list Benjamin (knee) as a limited participant for Thursday's practice.
During the portion of Thursday's session that was made available to the media, Benjamin was only taking part in positional drills, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, but that was apparently enough for the wideout to earn an upgrade in practice involvement after he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday. If Benjamin can progress to a full practice Friday, he'll likely get the green light to play Sunday against the Patriots, but it's difficult to be bullish about his fantasy prospects. Benjamin's health woes since joining the team midseason in addition to the Bills' generally weak passing game have limited the wideout to nine catches for 120 yards and a touchdown across four appearances with the team.
