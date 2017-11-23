Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as missing another practice

Benjamin (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report.

Back-to-back missed practice sessions cloud Benjamin's short-term status, but his outlook on that front could brighten if he is able to return to the field Friday, in any capacity. The Bills face Kansas City on the road at 1:00 ET on Sunday, which offers some options to those considering Benjamin in Week 12 fantasy lineups in the event that he morphs into a game-time decision for the contest.