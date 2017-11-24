Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Listed as questionable after not practicing all week

Benjamin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game after the Chiefs after not practicing this week.

Despite a full week of practice absences logged by Benjamin, coach Sean McDermott continues to hold out hope that the 6-foot-5 wideout can rally in time to suit up Sunday, given that Benjamin's knee issue does not involve any ligament damage. "We're going to continue to evaluate him. He is still day to day," McDermott said of Benjamin, who was injured in the first quarter of last week's game against the Chargers. In addition to Benjamin, the Bills also list Jordan Matthews and Deonte Thompson as questionable, but given that they practiced all week, albeit in a limited fashion, we suspect that they'll be available Sunday.